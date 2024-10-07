Insights Into Tilray Brands (TLRY) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.05 per share, reflecting an increase of 50% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $216.47 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.3%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 24.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Tilray Brands metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Cannabis business' to reach $72.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Wellness business' should arrive at $14.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Beverage alcohol business' will reach $64.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +166.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Distribution business' of $67.34 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Tilray Brands have experienced a change of +4.3% in the past month compared to the +4.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TLRY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

