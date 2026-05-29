Insights Into Thor Industries (THO) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Thor Industries (THO) to post quarterly earnings of $1.88 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 32.1%. Revenues are expected to be $2.64 billion, down 8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Thor Industries metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Motorized' will reach $612.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Towable' at $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.5%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- Total' to come in at $2.40 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -11.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- European' to reach $824.29 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- Total North America' reaching $1.64 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Unit Shipments - Recreational vehicles - European' will likely reach 12,219 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13,495 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Unit Shipments - Recreational vehicles - North American Towable' of 31,127 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 36,077 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Unit Shipments - Total' should arrive at 48,868 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 55,079 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Unit Shipments - Recreational vehicles - Total North America' should come in at 36,649 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 41,584 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Unit Shipments - Recreational vehicles - North American Motorized' will reach 5,522 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5,507 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Profit- Recreational vehicles- North American Motorized' will reach $79.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $70.30 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Profit- Other' stands at $62.69 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $55.68 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Thor Industries have returned +1.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6% change. Currently, THO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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