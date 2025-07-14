Insights Into Texas Capital (TCBI) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Texas Capital (TCBI) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 60% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $298.24 million, increasing 11.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Texas Capital metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 66.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 70.6%.

Analysts expect 'Net interest margin' to come in at 3.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.0% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' should come in at $30.98 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $28.57 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total non-performing assets' at $96.88 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $85.02 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Non-accrual loans held for investment' will reach $96.88 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $85.02 million.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $245.58 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $216.58 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Non-Interest Income' should arrive at $52.56 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $50.42 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' of $246.85 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $216.65 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Wealth management and trust fee income' stands at $4.02 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.70 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Service charges on deposit accounts' will reach $8.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.91 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Other Non-Interest Income' will reach $8.22 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.99 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Trading income' will likely reach $6.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.65 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Texas Capital have demonstrated returns of +14.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TCBI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI)

