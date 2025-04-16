Insights Into Tesla (TSLA) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Tesla (TSLA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share, reflecting no change compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $21.85 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.6%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 18.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Tesla metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Automotive sales' stands at $15.69 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Energy generation and storage' will reach $3.11 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +90.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Services and other' of $2.93 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +28.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Automotive regulatory credits' at $523.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.3%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Automotive leasing' will reach $430.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- United States' reaching $11.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Other International' should come in at $7.21 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- China' will reach $4.80 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total vehicle deliveries' to come in at 365,199. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 386,810.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other models deliveries' will likely reach 17,095. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 17,027 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Model 3/Y deliveries' to reach 351,158. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 369,783.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Storage deployed' should arrive at 10,496.07 MWh. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,053 MWh.



