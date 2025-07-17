Insights Into Tenet (THC) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Tenet Healthcare (THC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.82 per share, indicating an increase of 22.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $5.15 billion, representing an increase of 0.8% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Tenet metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Operating revenues' reaching $5.13 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Operating revenues- Ambulatory Care' will likely reach $1.23 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Operating revenues- Hospital Operations and Services' will reach $3.92 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted admissions' at 223.82 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 227.99 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates' should arrive at $61.78 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $61.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Hospital Operations and Services' of $505.06 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $498.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Ambulatory Care' will reach $496.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $447.00 million in the same quarter last year.

