Insights Into Tempur Sealy (TPX) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Tempur Sealy (TPX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share, indicating an increase of 5.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.3 billion, representing an increase of 1.5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Tempur Sealy metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Direct' to reach $313.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Wholesale' will reach $991.61 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- International' will reach $265.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- North America' will reach $1.03 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- North America- Direct' to come in at $143.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- International- Direct' at $170.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- International- Wholesale' should arrive at $94.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- North America- Wholesale' of $897.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating income (loss)- North America' should come in at $221.50 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $195.50 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating income (loss)- International' reaching $46.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



