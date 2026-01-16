Insights Into Teledyne (TDY) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Teledyne Technologies (TDY) to post quarterly earnings of $5.83 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.57 billion, up 4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Teledyne metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Instrumentation- Marine Instrumentation' should come in at $178.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Instrumentation- Environmental Instrumentation' will reach $123.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Instrumentation- Test and Measurement Instrumentation' will reach $83.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Aerospace and Defense Electronics' will likely reach $229.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Digital Imaging' of $836.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Engineered Systems' at $117.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Instrumentation' to reach $385.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income- Instrumentation' reaching $108.40 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $100.80 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- Digital Imaging' will reach $133.69 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $90.80 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Aerospace and Defense Electronics' should arrive at $68.98 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $56.40 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income- Engineered Systems' stands at $12.36 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.80 million.

Analysts expect 'Non-GAAP Operating Income- Engineered Systems' to come in at $12.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.80 million in the same quarter last year.

Teledyne shares have witnessed a change of +12.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TDY is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

