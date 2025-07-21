Insights Into Teledyne (TDY) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Teledyne Technologies (TDY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $5.02 per share, indicating an increase of 9.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.47 billion, representing an increase of 7.1% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Teledyne metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Instrumentation' will likely reach $357.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Engineered Systems' stands at $110.19 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Digital Imaging' to come in at $754.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Aerospace and Defense Electronics' of $242.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +24.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Instrumentation- Test and Measurement Instrumentation' reaching $82.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Instrumentation- Environmental Instrumentation' to reach $116.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Instrumentation- Marine Instrumentation' at $164.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income- Instrumentation' will reach $94.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $87.20 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Digital Imaging' should come in at $121.25 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $113.50 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Aerospace and Defense Electronics' should arrive at $59.81 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $57.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- Engineered Systems' will reach $10.23 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Non-GAAP Operating Income- Digital Imaging' will reach $170.31 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $159.90 million.

Shares of Teledyne have experienced a change of +15.8% in the past month compared to the +5.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TDY is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.