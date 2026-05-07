Insights Into TDS (TDS) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) to post quarterly loss of -$0.87 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 866.7%. Revenues are expected to be $317.3 million, down 72.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some TDS metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- TDS Telecom' to come in at $255.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenues- All other' of $5.50 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenues- Array' stands at $56.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of -93.7% year over year.

Over the past month, TDS shares have recorded returns of -0.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TDS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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