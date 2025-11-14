Insights Into Target (TGT) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Target (TGT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share, indicating a decline of 4.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $25.36 billion, representing a decline of 1.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Target metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Merchandise sales- Beauty & household essentials' of $3.16 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -60.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Merchandise sales- Food & beverage' stands at $5.88 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Merchandise sales- Hardlines' will reach $3.10 billion. The estimate points to a change of -1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Merchandise sales- Other' to reach $29.91 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - Total' will reach 1,988 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,978 .

Analysts expect 'Retail Square Feet - Total' to come in at 250 millions of square feet. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 248 millions of square feet.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Retail Square Feet - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft' reaching 196 millions of square feet. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 195 millions of square feet.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Digitally Originated Comparable Sales Change' will likely reach 4.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.8% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Retail Square Feet - 170,000 or more sq. ft' should arrive at 49 millions of square feet. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 49 millions of square feet.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - 49,999 or less sq. ft' will reach 149 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 146 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft' at 1,566 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,559 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - 170,000 or more sq. ft' should come in at 273 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 273 in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Target have returned +0.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. Currently, TGT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.