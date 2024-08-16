Insights Into Target (TGT) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Target (TGT) to post quarterly earnings of $2.17 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 20.6%. Revenues are expected to be $25.23 billion, up 1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Target metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Revenue- Sales' will reach $24.86 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Revenue- Other revenue' will reach $402.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Total' should come in at 1,969. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,955 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Retail Square Feet - 170,000 or more sq. ft' will likely reach 48.98 Msq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 49 Msq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Retail Square Feet - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft' at 194.30 Msq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 191.95 Msq ft.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Retail Square Feet - Total' should arrive at 247.66 Msq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 245.35 Msq ft.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - 49,999 or less sq. ft' stands at 145. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 147 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft' reaching 1,549. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,534.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - 170,000 or more sq. ft' to come in at 274. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 274.

Analysts forecast 'Retail Square Feet - 49,999 or less sq. ft' to reach 4.37 Msq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.4 Msq ft.



View all Key Company Metrics for Target here>>>



Shares of Target have demonstrated returns of -6.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TGT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.