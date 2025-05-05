Insights Into Tapestry (TPR) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Tapestry (TPR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share, reflecting an increase of 9.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.53 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Tapestry metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Coach' should come in at $1.22 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Stuart Weitzman' to reach $51.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Kate Spade' of $252.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Net Sales- North America' will reach $881.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Net Sales- Greater China' at $282.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Net Sales- Greater China- Coach' will reach $258.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Net Sales- Other Asia- Coach' reaching $207.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Net Sales- Other- Coach' should arrive at $103.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of +27.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Net Sales- North America- Kate Spade' stands at $186.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of -14.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Net Sales- Greater China- Kate Spade' will likely reach $12.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Net Sales- Other Asia- Kate Spade' will reach $32.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.1%.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Net Sales- Other- Kate Spade' to come in at $20.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Tapestry shares have witnessed a change of +15.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TPR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

