Insights Into Tapestry (TPR) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Tapestry (TPR) to post quarterly earnings of $2.20 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 10%. Revenues are expected to be $2.31 billion, up 5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 5.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Tapestry metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Kate Spade' should come in at $368.48 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Coach' reaching $1.95 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Net Sales- Other International' stands at $182.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Net Sales- Other Asia' to reach $241.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Net Sales- North America' will reach $1.60 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Net Sales- Greater China' of $278.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Net Sales- Greater China- Kate Spade' will reach $9.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of -19.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Net Sales- Other Asia- Kate Spade' at $30.78 million. The estimate points to a change of -14% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Net Sales- Other- Kate Spade' will likely reach $26.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - Total Coach (North America + International)' will reach 945 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 922 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' should arrive at 1,342 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,393 .

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - Total Kate Spade (North America + International)' to come in at 357 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 379 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Tapestry have demonstrated returns of -4.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TPR is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

