Insights into Tango Therapeutics's Upcoming Earnings

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Tango Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.38.

Investors in Tango Therapeutics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 5.05% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Tango Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.34 -0.37 -0.34 -0.31 EPS Actual -0.35 -0.27 -0.24 -0.35 Price Change % -5.0% -13.0% 2.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Tango Therapeutics were trading at $1.1 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 84.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Tango Therapeutics

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Tango Therapeutics.

Analysts have given Tango Therapeutics a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $13.0, indicating a potential 1081.82% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Tonix Pharmaceuticals, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Tonix Pharmaceuticals, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tonix Pharmaceuticals Outperform -31.67% $1.40M -20.68%

Key Takeaway:

Tango Therapeutics ranks at the bottom among its peers in terms of consensus rating. It also lags behind in revenue growth and gross profit. Additionally, its return on equity is lower compared to its peers.

Discovering Tango Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It is dedicated to discovering novel drug targets and delivering the next generation of precision medicine for the treatment of cancer. It is engaged in the business of discovering and developing precision oncology therapies. It is currently developing two MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitors; TNG462 for non-CNS cancers, including pancreatic and lung cancer, and TNG456, a next-generation, brain-penetrant PRMT5 inhibitor, for CNS cancers, including GBM. Its pipeline products are PRMT5 and CoREST.

Financial Insights: Tango Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Tango Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -24.19% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tango Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -914.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tango Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -17.57% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tango Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.18.

To track all earnings releases for Tango Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

