Insights into Tandem Diabetes Care's Upcoming Earnings

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Tandem Diabetes Care will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.42.

Investors in Tandem Diabetes Care are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.20 in the last quarter, leading to a 35.25% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Tandem Diabetes Care's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.40 -0.54 -0.76 EPS Actual -0.44 -0.36 -0.48 -0.64 Price Change % -35.0% -3.0% 18.0% 22.0%

Tracking Tandem Diabetes Care's Stock Performance

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care were trading at $17.47 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 52.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Tandem Diabetes Care

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care has received a total of 9 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $35.11, the consensus suggests a potential 100.97% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Integra Lifesciences, Artivion and Omnicell, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Integra Lifesciences, with an average 1-year price target of $27.0, suggesting a potential 54.55% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Artivion, with an average 1-year price target of $31.67, suggesting a potential 81.28% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Omnicell, with an average 1-year price target of $45.33, suggesting a potential 159.47% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Integra Lifesciences, Artivion and Omnicell, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tandem Diabetes Care Neutral 43.62% $157.46M 0.30% Integra Lifesciences Neutral 11.49% $249.07M 1.27% Artivion Buy 3.88% $61.50M -5.66% Omnicell Neutral 18.56% $141.76M 1.28%

Key Takeaway:

Tandem Diabetes Care ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Tandem Diabetes Care is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Get to Know Tandem Diabetes Care Better

Tandem Diabetes designs, manufactures, and markets durable insulin pumps for diabetes patients. The firm first entered this market in 2012 and has since introduced multiple generations of pumps leading to its current t:slim X2 device. The firm recently launched its smaller Mobi pump and continues to work on a tubeless pump. Nearly three-quarters of total revenue is derived from the us, with the remainder primarily from other developed nations. The pumps themselves generate just over half of total sales, and another one third is from disposable infusion sets that need to be changed over every 2 to 3 days.

Key Indicators: Tandem Diabetes Care's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Tandem Diabetes Care displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 43.62%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tandem Diabetes Care's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tandem Diabetes Care's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.3%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tandem Diabetes Care's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.08%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tandem Diabetes Care's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.8, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

