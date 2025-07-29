Insights Into T. Rowe (TROW) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price (TROW) will report quarterly earnings of $2.11 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 6.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.71 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 1.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 11.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some T. Rowe metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Administrative, distribution and servicing fees' should arrive at $144.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- Investment advisory fees' to reach $1.56 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Alternatives' stands at $79.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Multi-asset' will likely reach $448.35 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Fixed income, including money market' will reach $104.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenues- Investment Advisory Fees- Equity' at $905.88 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Assets Under Management (EOP) - Equity' will reach $782.13 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $810.30 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Assets Under Management (EOP) - Multi-asset' reaching $544.53 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $529.10 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Assets Under Management - Total' to come in at $1572.20 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1569.10 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Assets Under Management (EOP) - Fixed income, including money market' will reach $193.16 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $179.90 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Assets Under Management (EOP) - Alternatives' should come in at $52.38 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $49.80 billion.

Shares of T. Rowe have experienced a change of +9.8% in the past month compared to the +3.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), TROW is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

