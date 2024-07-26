Insights Into T-Mobile (TMUS) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect T-Mobile (TMUS) to post quarterly earnings of $2.27 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 22%. Revenues are expected to be $19.51 billion, up 1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific T-Mobile metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total service revenues' at $16.35 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Equipment revenues' reaching $2.90 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Other revenues' will reach $259.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Prepaid revenues' will reach $2.46 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Postpaid phone ARPU' stands at $47.72. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $48.84 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers - Postpaid phone customers' should arrive at 668.46 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 760 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Prepaid ARPU' will likely reach $37.24. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $37.98 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers' will reach 1,211.79 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,561 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total High Speed Internet net customer additions' to come in at 416.20 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 509 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net customer additions - Total postpaid customers - Postpaid other customers' should come in at 522.92 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 801 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Prepaid customers' of 21,615.57 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 21,516 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total postpaid customers' to reach 100,494.20 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 95,086 thousand.



Over the past month, T-Mobile shares have recorded returns of -1.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TMUS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

