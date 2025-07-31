Insights Into Suncor Energy (SU) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Suncor Energy (SU) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, reflecting a decline of 46.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $7.65 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 19.7%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Suncor Energy metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total refined product sales per day' will reach 493.77 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 594.70 thousands of barrels of oil.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales Volumes per day - Total Oil Sands operations' should come in at 730.66 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 726.40 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Crude oil processed per day - Eastern North America' of 202.02 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 169.80 thousands of barrels of oil.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Crude oil processed per day - Western North America' at 195.20 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 169.80 thousands of barrels of oil.

Analysts forecast 'Crude oil processed per day - Total' to reach 397.22 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 430.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Production Volumes per day - Oil Sands operations - non-upgraded bitumen' will reach 265.67 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 254.30 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Production Volumes per day - Oil Sands Operations - Upgraded (SCO and Diesel)' reaching 464.99 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 461.70 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales Volumes per day - Oil Sands operations - Upgraded (SCO and Diesel)' will reach 464.99 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 453.80 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales Volumes per day - Oil Sands operations - non-upgraded bitumen' stands at 265.67 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 272.60 thousands of barrels of oil.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Production Volumes per day - Total Fort Hills bitumen production' will likely reach 157.14 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 166.90 thousands of barrels of oil.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Production Volumes per day - Total Syncrude production' should arrive at 212.74 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 171.10 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Production volumes per day - E&P Canada' to come in at 47.50 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 49.00 thousands of barrels of oil.

Suncor Energy shares have witnessed a change of +3.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SU is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.