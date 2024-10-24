Insights Into Stryker (SYK) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Stryker (SYK) to post quarterly earnings of $2.78 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 13%. Revenues are expected to be $5.37 billion, up 9.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Stryker metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine' will reach $2.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by Business- MedSurg and Neurotechnology' will likely reach $3.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Knees' of $563.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales by Business- Orthopaedics and Spine- Spine' to come in at $312.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales by Geography- International' stands at $1.39 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.6% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales by Geography- United States' will reach $3.97 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- United States' should come in at $1.56 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- Trauma and Extremities- United States' will reach $603.16 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- Knees- United States' should arrive at $415.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- Hips- United States' to reach $248.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- Spine- International' reaching $95.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +29% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales by Geography- Orthopaedics and Spine- International' at $667.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15% year over year.



Over the past month, Stryker shares have recorded returns of +1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SYK will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

