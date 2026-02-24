Insights Into Strategic Education (STRA) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Strategic Education (STRA) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 15.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $323.07 million, increasing 3.7% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Strategic Education metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Australia/New Zealand' stands at $65.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Education Technology Services' will reach $36.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- U.S. Higher Education' should come in at $220.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.

Strategic Education shares have witnessed a change of -11.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), STRA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

