Insights Into Sprinklr (CXM) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Sprinklr (CXM) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 30% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $194.58 million, increasing 9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Sprinklr metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscription' will likely reach $178.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.9%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Professional services' at $16.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Margin - Subscription' will reach 54.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 83%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Sprinklr here>>>



Shares of Sprinklr have experienced a change of -9.9% in the past month compared to the +2.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CXM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.