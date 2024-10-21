Insights Into SouthState (SSB) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect SouthState (SSB) to post quarterly earnings of $1.67 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.1%. Revenues are expected to be $430.98 million, up 0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific SouthState metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)' reaching 3.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 57.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 54%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $41.24 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $40.38 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Nonperforming loans' at $194.18 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $165.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total Nonperforming Assets' to come in at $199.85 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $166.75 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $358.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $355.37 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Noninterest Income' should arrive at $72.42 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $72.85 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)' stands at $359.89 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $356.02 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for SouthState here>>>



Shares of SouthState have experienced a change of +2.7% in the past month compared to the +4.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SSB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

SouthState Corporation (SSB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

