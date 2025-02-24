Insights Into Sotera Health (SHC) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Sotera Health Company (SHC) to post quarterly earnings of $0.21 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 19.2%. Revenues are expected to be $290.59 million, down 6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Sotera Health metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- Sterigenics' at $182.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Nelson Labs' will reach $55.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Nordion' should come in at $53.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of -33.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Income- Sterigenics' will reach $101.07 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $94.75 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Income- Nelson Labs' reaching $17.87 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $18.68 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Income- Nordion' should arrive at $33.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $53.32 million.



Shares of Sotera Health have demonstrated returns of -1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), SHC is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

