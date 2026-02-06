Insights Into Smurfit Westrock (SW) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Smurfit Westrock (SW) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share, reflecting an increase of 32.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $7.67 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Smurfit Westrock metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales (unaffiliated customers)- Europe, MEA and APAC' of $2.74 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales (unaffiliated customers)- LATAM' will likely reach $532.55 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales (unaffiliated customers)- North America' should arrive at $4.49 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- North America' stands at $716.45 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $710.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- LATAM' should come in at $116.11 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $121.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Europe, MEA and APAC' to reach $425.67 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $371.00 million.

Shares of Smurfit Westrock have demonstrated returns of +2.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

