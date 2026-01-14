Insights Into SmarFinancial (SMBK) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect SmarFinancial (SMBK) to post quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 40.4%. Revenues are expected to be $51.58 million, up 10.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some SmarFinancial metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 63.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 69.0%.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin' to come in at 3.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' should come in at $5.31 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.68 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total noninterest income' stands at $7.18 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.03 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest income (FTE)' will reach $44.52 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $38.11 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest income' of $44.66 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $37.78 million.

Over the past month, SmarFinancial shares have recorded returns of -3.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SMBK will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

