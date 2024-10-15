Insights into SL Green Realty's Upcoming Earnings

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that SL Green Realty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24.

The announcement from SL Green Realty is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.45, which was followed by a 1.43% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SL Green Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.60 2.16 EPS Actual 2.05 3.07 0.72 1.27 Price Change % -1.0% -2.0% 3.0% -10.0%

Analyst Opinions on SL Green Realty

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on SL Green Realty.

A total of 15 analyst ratings have been received for SL Green Realty, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $60.6, suggesting a potential 13.44% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kilroy Realty, Cousins Props and Highwoods Props, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Kilroy Realty is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $38.67, suggesting a potential 44.77% downside. Cousins Props received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $30.86, implying a potential 55.92% downside. Highwoods Props received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $32.5, implying a potential 53.58% downside. Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Kilroy Realty, Cousins Props and Highwoods Props, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity SL Green Realty Neutral -9.44% $113.02M -0.07% Kilroy Realty Neutral -1.25% $187.33M 0.89% Cousins Props Outperform 4.24% $142.34M 0.18% Highwoods Props Neutral -1.23% $140.18M 2.64%

Key Takeaway:

SL Green Realty ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative growth rates and lower profit compared to peers. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among the group. Overall, SL Green Realty lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

Delving into SL Green Realty's Background

SL Green Realty is one of the largest Manhattan property owners and landlords, with interest in around 32 million square feet of wholly owned and joint-venture office space. The company has additional property exposure through its limited portfolio of well-located retail space. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Breaking Down SL Green Realty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: SL Green Realty's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.44%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: SL Green Realty's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SL Green Realty's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.07%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SL Green Realty's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.31.

