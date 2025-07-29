Insights Into Skyward (SKWD) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Skyward Specialty Insurance (SKWD) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $324.36 million, increasing 15.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Skyward metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net investment income' should arrive at $22.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Net earned premiums' reaching $299.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Expense ratio' of 28.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 29.0%.

Analysts predict that the 'Loss ratio' will reach 62.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 61.7% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Combined ratio' will likely reach 91.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 90.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Skyward shares have witnessed a change of -8.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SKWD is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

