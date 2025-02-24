Insights Into Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 112.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $693.72 million, increasing 86.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Six Flags Entertainment Corporation metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- Admissions' to reach $350.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +80.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues- Accommodations, extra-charge products and other' will reach $85.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +53.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenues- Food, merchandise and games' will reach $263.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +118.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Attendance' should come in at 10.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.78 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation here>>>



Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation have demonstrated returns of +3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FUN is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.