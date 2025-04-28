Insights Into Sirius XM (SIRI) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Sirius XM (SIRI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $2.08 billion, down 3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Sirius XM metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Sirius XM- Total' of $1.59 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Total' will reach $482.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Sirius XM- Subscriber revenue' should come in at $1.48 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Sirius XM- Advertising revenue' stands at $38.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Sirius XM- Equipment revenue' will likely reach $44.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Subscriber revenue' reaching $1.61 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Pandora and Off-platform- Subscriber revenue' will reach $129.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Subscribers - Sirius XM - Ending subscribers' at 32,862. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 33,430 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Subscribers - Pandora and Off-platform - Ending subscribers' should arrive at 5,687. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5,944 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Subscribers - Sirius XM - Self-pay subscribers' to reach 31,223. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 31,583.

Analysts expect 'Subscribers - Sirius XM - Paid promotional subscribers' to come in at 1,693. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,847.

Analysts predict that the 'ARPU - Sirius XM' will reach $15.06. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $15.36.



Shares of Sirius XM have demonstrated returns of -4.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SIRI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

