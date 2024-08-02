Insights Into Shopify (SHOP) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Shopify (SHOP) to post quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 42.9%. Revenues are expected to be $2 billion, up 18.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 3.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Shopify metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Merchant solutions' should arrive at $1.47 billion. The estimate points to a change of +17.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Subscription solutions' reaching $533.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV)' will reach $65.55 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $55.01 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR)' of $155.95 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $139 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Shopify Plus contributed' at $49.01 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $41 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Payments Volume (GPV)' will reach $39.88 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $31.68 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Profit- Merchant solutions' should come in at $587.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $476 million.

Analysts forecast 'Gross Profit- Subscription solutions' to reach $436.62 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $359 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Shopify here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Shopify have returned -12.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Currently, SHOP carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.