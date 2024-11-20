Insights into Shoe Carnival's Upcoming Earnings

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-11-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Shoe Carnival will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65.

Anticipation surrounds Shoe Carnival's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 1.13% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Shoe Carnival's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.83 0.59 0.59 1.01 EPS Actual 0.83 0.64 0.59 0.80 Price Change % -1.0% 2.0% 2.0% 8.0%

Performance of Shoe Carnival Shares

Shares of Shoe Carnival were trading at $33.67 as of November 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Shoe Carnival

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Shoe Carnival.

With 1 analyst ratings, Shoe Carnival has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $51.0, indicating a potential 51.47% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Guess and Caleres, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Guess is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $28.0, indicating a potential 16.84% downside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Caleres, with an average 1-year price target of $37.5, suggesting a potential 11.38% upside. Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Guess and Caleres, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Shoe Carnival Buy 12.93% $119.94M 3.71% Guess Buy 10.24% $319.94M -2.04% Caleres Neutral -1.76% $310.88M 4.91%

Key Takeaway:

Shoe Carnival ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit margin. Its return on equity is in the middle compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival Inc is a family footwear retailer that offers a broad assortment of dress, casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children with an emphasis on national name brands such as Nike, Skechers, Adidas, Puma, HEYDUDE, Converse, Vans, and Crocs. They operate their business as one reportable segment based on the similar nature of products sold; merchandising, distribution, and marketing processes involved; target customers; and economic characteristics of our stores and e-commerce platforms. Its bricks-first, omnichannel approach provides customers easy access to a wide assortment of branded footwear for work, athletics, daily activities, and special events via a choice of delivery channel.

Shoe Carnival's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Shoe Carnival's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.93%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Shoe Carnival's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.78% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Shoe Carnival's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.71%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.58.

To track all earnings releases for Shoe Carnival visit their earnings calendar on our site.

