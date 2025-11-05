Insights Into Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments (FOUR) will report quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 40.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $580.64 million, exhibiting an increase of 59% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Shift4 Payments metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Revenue- Subscription and other revenues' will reach $111.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Revenue- Payments-based revenue' reaching $950.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'End-to-End Payment Volume' of $53.06 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $43.50 billion.

Shares of Shift4 Payments have experienced a change of -14.6% in the past month compared to the +1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FOUR is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.