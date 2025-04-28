Insights into Sherwin-Williams's Upcoming Earnings

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18.

Anticipation surrounds Sherwin-Williams's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.02% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sherwin-Williams's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.06 3.54 3.48 2.21 EPS Actual 2.09 3.37 3.70 2.17 Price Change % -2.0% 0.0% -4.0% 0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams were trading at $331.62 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Sherwin-Williams

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Sherwin-Williams.

Analysts have provided Sherwin-Williams with 11 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $387.09, suggesting a potential 16.73% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ecolab, DuPont de Nemours and PPG Indus, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ecolab, with an average 1-year price target of $285.71, suggesting a potential 13.84% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for DuPont de Nemours, with an average 1-year price target of $87.38, suggesting a potential 73.65% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PPG Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $125.45, suggesting a potential 62.17% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Ecolab, DuPont de Nemours and PPG Indus, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sherwin-Williams Neutral 0.86% $2.57B 11.70% Ecolab Outperform 1.70% $1.74B 5.47% DuPont de Nemours Outperform 6.69% $1.12B -0.50% PPG Indus Neutral -7.72% $755M -3.84%

Key Takeaway:

Sherwin-Williams ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks lower for Return on Equity. Overall, Sherwin-Williams is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams is the largest provider of architectural paint in the United States. The company has over 5,000 stores and sells premium paint at higher price points than most competitors. Sherwin-Williams also sells paint-related products in big-box stores and provides coatings for original equipment manufacturers.

Financial Insights: Sherwin-Williams

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Sherwin-Williams's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.86%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Sherwin-Williams's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.06%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sherwin-Williams's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.7%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sherwin-Williams's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.02%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, Sherwin-Williams faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Sherwin-Williams visit their earnings calendar on our site.

