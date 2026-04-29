Insights Into ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.49 billion, increasing 2.9% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain ON Semiconductor Corp. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Market- Automotive' will reach $793.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Market- Others' should come in at $298.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Market- Industrial' should arrive at $397.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. have returned +50.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. Currently, ON carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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