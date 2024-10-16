Insights Into Selective Insurance (SIGI) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Selective Insurance (SIGI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.68 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.24 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Selective Insurance metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Net premiums earned' to reach $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +14.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other income' should come in at $4.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net investment income earned' should arrive at $113.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Excess and Surplus Lines- Net Premiums Earned' of $125.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Standard Commercial Lines- Net Premiums Earned' reaching $882.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Standard Personal Lines- Net Premiums Earned' will reach $112.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Underwriting expense ratio' will reach 30.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 30.9% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Combined ratio' will likely reach 97.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 96.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Loss and loss expense ratio' at 66.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 65.8% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Standard Commercial Lines - Combined Ratio' will reach 97.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 94.7%.

Analysts expect 'Standard Personal Lines - Combined Ratio' to come in at 111.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 127.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Excess and Surplus Lines - Combined Ratio' stands at 95.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 83.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Selective Insurance have experienced a change of +4.4% in the past month compared to the +3.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI)

