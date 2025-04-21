Insights Into SEI (SEIC) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, SEI Investments (SEIC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share, reflecting an increase of 13.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $547.69 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 6.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain SEI metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Investment Advisors' of $133.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Investment Managers' stands at $188.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Private Banks' will reach $140.19 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Investments in New Business' will reach $15.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets under management - Investments in New Business' should arrive at $2.99 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.49 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Assets under management - Investment Advisors' to reach $78.75 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $79.44 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Assets under management - Private Banks' to come in at $28.26 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $28.02 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Assets under management - Institutional Investors' should come in at $75.06 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $78.15 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Assets under management - LSV - Equity and Fixed Income programs' will reach $85.52 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $93.62 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Assets under management - Investment Managers' will likely reach $197.38 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $161.86 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Client assets under administration - Investment Managers' at 1,025,964. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 959,904 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Client assets under administration - Private Banks' reaching 8,350. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8,024 in the same quarter last year.



SEI shares have witnessed a change of -5.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SEIC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

