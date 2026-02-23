Insights Into SBA Communications (SBAC) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from SBA Communications (SBAC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.25 per share, indicating a decline of 6.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $724.91 million, representing an increase of 4.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific SBA Communications metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Site Development' should arrive at $56.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- International Site Leasing' stands at $197.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Domestic Site Leasing' will reach $471.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Site Leasing' to reach $668.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sites owned - International' of 28,721 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 22,285 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sites owned - Total' will likely reach 46,127 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 39,749 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sites owned - Domestic' reaching 17,406 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 17,464 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Sites owned previous- Total' will reach 44,581 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 39,762 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sites built - Total' will reach 218 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 159 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sites built - Domestic' should come in at 5 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8 .

Analysts expect 'Sites built - International' to come in at 213 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 151 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment operating profit- Site Leasing (Domestic + International)' at $536.18 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $530.23 million.

Over the past month, shares of SBA Communications have returned +6.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. Currently, SBAC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

