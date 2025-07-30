Insights Into SBA Communications (SBAC) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect SBA Communications (SBAC) to post quarterly earnings of $3.12 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 5.2%. Revenues are expected to be $670.06 million, up 1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some SBA Communications metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Site Development' to reach $44.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +29.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- International Site Leasing' should come in at $157.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Domestic Site Leasing' reaching $462.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Site Leasing' at $619.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

Analysts expect 'Sites owned - International' to come in at 22,303 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 22,283 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sites owned - Domestic' will reach 17,455 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17,461 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment operating profit- Site Leasing (Domestic + International)' will reach $505.28 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $512.33 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment operating profit- Site Development' of $8.78 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.88 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Depreciation, accretion and amortization' should arrive at $69.30 million.

Shares of SBA Communications have experienced a change of -4.1% in the past month compared to the +3.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SBAC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

