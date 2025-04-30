Insights into Savers Value Village's Upcoming Earnings

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Savers Value Village to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

The announcement from Savers Value Village is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.03, leading to a 19.45% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Savers Value Village's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.16 0.20 0.08 EPS Actual 0.10 0.15 0.14 0.08 Price Change % -19.0% -8.0% -9.0% -20.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Savers Value Village were trading at $9.3 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Savers Value Village

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Savers Value Village.

The consensus rating for Savers Value Village is Neutral, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $10.67, there's a potential 14.73% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Savers Value Village, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Savers Value Village, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Savers Value Village Neutral 5.02% $223.81M -0.44%

Key Takeaway:

Savers Value Village ranks in the middle among peers for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth, indicating slower growth compared to peers. The company's gross profit is also at the bottom, suggesting lower profitability. Additionally, its return on equity is negative, reflecting poor performance in utilizing shareholder equity.

Get to Know Savers Value Village Better

Savers Value Village Inc is a for-profit thrift operator in the United States and Canada. It purchases second hand textiles (i.e., clothing, bedding, and bath items), shoes, accessories, housewares, books, and other goods from its non-profit partners (NPPs), either directly from them or via on-site donations (OSDs) at Community Donation Centers at its stores. The company then processes, selects, prices, merchandise, and sells these items in its stores.

Savers Value Village: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Savers Value Village displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.02%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Savers Value Village's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Savers Value Village's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.44%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Savers Value Village's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.1%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Savers Value Village's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.09. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Savers Value Village visit their earnings calendar on our site.

