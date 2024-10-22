Insights Into Ryder (R) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ryder (R) will report quarterly earnings of $3.39 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 5.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.37 billion, exhibiting an increase of 15.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ryder metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenue- Fleet Management Solutions' to reach $1.32 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenue- Dedicated Transportation Solutions' stands at $546.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of +68% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions' to come in at $1.01 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions' reaching $1.52 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- SelectCare and other' of $173.21 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Dedicated Transportation Solutions' will reach $714.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +59.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Commercial rental' should arrive at $270.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- ChoiceLease' should come in at $874.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Fuel services' will likely reach $199.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Supply Chain Solutions' at $1.39 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Earnings from before income taxes- Fleet Management Solutions' will reach $141.65 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $169 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Earnings from before income taxes- Dedicated Transportation Solutions' will reach $30.39 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $28 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Ryder have demonstrated returns of -0.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), R is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

