Insights Into Roper Technologies (ROP) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Roper Technologies (ROP) will report quarterly earnings of $4.53 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.72 billion, exhibiting an increase of 10.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Roper Technologies metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Network Software & Systems' at $370.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Technology Enabled Products' of $408.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Application Software' will likely reach $943.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Profit- Application Software' stands at $255.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $206.90 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Profit- Technology Enabled Products' will reach $134.86 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $137.10 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Profit- Network Software & Systems' reaching $166.18 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $164.40 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Roper Technologies here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Roper Technologies have returned +0.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. Currently, ROP carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.