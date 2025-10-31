Insights Into Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) to post quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 200%. Revenues are expected to be $1.21 billion, up 90.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 15.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Robinhood Markets metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Options' to come in at $300.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +48.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Equities' will reach $82.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +122.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Cryptocurrencies' at $313.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +414.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Transaction-based- Other' will likely reach $64.83 million. The estimate indicates a change of +241.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Transaction-based revenues' should arrive at $756.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of +137.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Net interest revenues- Securities lending, net' will reach $51.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +169% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Net interest revenues- Margin interest' to reach $141.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +69.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other revenues' should come in at $68.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of +56.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Net interest revenues' stands at $384.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +40.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Net interest revenues- Cash Sweep' of $66.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +43.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Funded Customers' will reach $26.85 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $24.30 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Assets Under Custody - Total' reaching $306.29 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $152.20 billion in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Robinhood Markets have demonstrated returns of -5.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HOOD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.