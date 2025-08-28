Insights Into REV Group (REVG) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from REV Group (REVG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, indicating an increase of 31.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $614.17 million, representing an increase of 6% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific REV Group metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Recreation Vehicles' will reach $148.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Specialty Vehicles' at $465.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Recreation Vehicles' should come in at $6.57 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Specialty Vehicles' reaching $56.27 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $44.30 million.

Shares of REV Group have experienced a change of +10.9% in the past month compared to the +1.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), REVG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

REV Group, Inc. (REVG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.