Insights Into Republic Services (RSG) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Republic Services (RSG) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.62 per share, indicating an increase of 5.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.11 billion, representing an increase of 7.5% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Republic Services metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Environmental solutions' to reach $458.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Collection- Total' of $2.79 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Collection- Other' to come in at $19.40 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Other- Other non-core' at $92.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Environmental solutions, net' will likely reach $451.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Transfer' reaching $466.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Landfill' should come in at $781.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Other- Recycling processing and commodity sales' will reach $91.79 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Collection- Residential' should arrive at $760.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average yield' will reach 5.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.8%.



Over the past month, shares of Republic Services have returned -0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. Currently, RSG carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

