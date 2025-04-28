Insights into Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Upcoming Earnings

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $9.22.

Anticipation surrounds Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.88 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.82% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 11.19 11.69 10.53 10.10 EPS Actual 12.07 12.46 11.56 9.55 Price Change % 3.0% 1.0% -1.0% 2.0%

Performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Shares

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were trading at $602.64 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.6%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has received a total of 10 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $797.9, the consensus suggests a potential 32.4% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of argenx and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for argenx, with an average 1-year price target of $755.64, suggesting a potential 25.39% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $342.15, suggesting a potential 43.22% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for argenx and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Buy 10.33% $3.22B 3.13% argenx Buy 81.50% $665.75M 14.08% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Buy 34.90% $490.35M -168.47%

Key Takeaway:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ranks highest in Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth and Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including low-dose Eylea and Eylea HD, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Dupixent in immunology; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and Crispr-based gene editing (Intellia).

Financial Milestones: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.33% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.22%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.13%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

