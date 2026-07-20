Insights Into Raymond James Financial (RJF) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) will report quarterly earnings of $2.91 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 33.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.86 billion, exhibiting an increase of 13.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Raymond James Financial metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Account and service fees' will reach $311.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Interest income' will likely reach $950.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Investment banking' will reach $231.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Asset management and related administrative fees' reaching $2.05 billion. The estimate points to a change of +18.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest Income' of $560.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues- Total brokerage revenues' should come in at $648.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other' stands at $51.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Capital Markets- Total Brokerage Revenues' will reach $165.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Interest-Earning Assets' should arrive at $80.36 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $77.34 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Private Client Group assets in Fee-based Accounts' at $1.14 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $943.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' to reach 12.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Assets Under Management' to come in at $323.78 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $263.20 billion in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Raymond James Financial have returned +8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Currently, RJF carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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