Insights Into PVH (PVH) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that PVH (PVH) will report quarterly earnings of $2.56 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 15.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.27 billion, exhibiting an increase of 0.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain PVH metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Brand- Heritage Brands' of $71.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Brand- Calvin Klein' should arrive at $981.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Brand- Tommy Hilfiger' at $1.22 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

PVH shares have witnessed a change of +4.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move.

PVH Corp. (PVH)

