Insights Into PVH (PVH) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that PVH (PVH) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.97 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 34.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.1 billion, increasing 1.3% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific PVH metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger' at $1.12 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Total Calvin Klein' will likely reach $920.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Heritage Brands' will reach $65.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of +28.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, PVH shares have recorded returns of -2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PVH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

