Insights Into Procter & Gamble's Performance Versus Peers In Household Products Sector

Amidst the fast-paced and highly competitive business environment of today, conducting comprehensive company analysis is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in comparison to its major competitors within the Household Products industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Procter & Gamble Background

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Procter & Gamble Co 29.22 8.35 5.17 6.2% $4.85 $10.18 -0.1% Colgate-Palmolive Co 31.71 722.56 4.49 414.16% $1.25 $3.07 4.89% Kimberly-Clark Corp 21.95 43.98 2.48 49.91% $0.84 $1.81 -2.05% Church & Dwight Co Inc 32.78 6.04 4.38 5.79% $0.4 $0.71 3.92% Clorox Co 72.97 62 2.89 103.1% $0.35 $0.88 -5.75% Reynolds Consumer Products Inc 18.82 3.31 1.82 4.82% $0.17 $0.26 -1.06% WD-40 Co 51.94 16.12 6.25 9.02% $0.03 $0.08 9.4% Central Garden & Pet Co 15.53 1.43 0.69 5.14% $0.14 $0.32 -2.63% Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc 23.62 1.25 1.24 0.28% $0.08 $0.3 5.97% Energizer Holdings Inc 227.57 18.54 0.79 -27.84% $0.01 $0.28 0.29% Oil-Dri Corp of America 11.22 2.34 1.53 3.9% $0.02 $0.03 1.28% Average 50.81 87.76 2.66 56.83% $0.33 $0.77 1.43%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

Through a detailed examination of Procter & Gamble, we can deduce the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 29.22, which is 0.58x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 8.35, significantly falling below the industry average by 0.1x, it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The Price to Sales ratio of 5.17, which is 1.94x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.2% is 50.63% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $4.85 Billion, which is 14.7x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $10.18 Billion, which indicates 13.22x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of -0.1% compared to the industry average of 1.43%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Procter & Gamble alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Procter & Gamble demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Procter & Gamble, the PE and PB ratios are low compared to peers in the Household Products industry, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the high PS ratio suggests that the stock may be overvalued based on revenue. In terms of profitability, the low ROE and revenue growth, along with high EBITDA and gross profit, indicate mixed performance compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.