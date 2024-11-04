Insights Into Primerica (PRI) Q3: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Primerica (PRI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.78 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $740.09 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.8%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Primerica metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Other, net' at $16.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Commissions and fees' stands at $256.14 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Net premiums' of $429.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Net investment income' to come in at $37.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment and Savings Products' will reach $249.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Term Life Insurance' will reach $438.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other Distributed Products' should come in at $54.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Life-Licensed Sales Force, End of period' to reach 147,114. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 139,053 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Life Insurance Policies Issued' will reach 89,888. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 88,589.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Recruits' should arrive at 97,004. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 92,269 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Client Asset Values' will likely reach $106.42 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $91.5 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'New Life-Licensed Representatives' reaching 12,055. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12,311.



Over the past month, Primerica shares have recorded returns of +0.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PRI will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

